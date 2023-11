Photo : KBS News

The resident registration system on the government’s administrative computer network was normalized after a brief server failure at some community centers in Seoul on Wednesday morning.According to the Ministry of Interior and Safety, the resident registration issuance process was restored at several community centers in the capital after a 20-minute delay.Regions such as Daegu also experienced abnormalities in its network, but it is currently functioning without issue.The interior ministry attributed the temporary setback to an overload of the system accessed by civil servants when issuing official documents, such as proof of residence.