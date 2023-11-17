N. Korea’s Spy Satellite Launch Met with International Condemnation

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States quickly condemned North Korea’s launch of a military reconnaissance satellite and said an assessment will occur with its allies and partners, including South Korea.According to the National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson on Tuesday, North Korea’s latest satellite launch using ballistic missile technology is a “brazen violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions,” adding that such actions raise tensions and risks destabilizing the security situation in the region and beyond.She added that the door has not closed on diplomacy, but Pyongyang must immediately end all its provocative actions and choose engagement.According to UN deputy spokesperson Farhan Haq, UN Secretary-General António Guterres strongly condemned the launch “of yet another military satellite using ballistic missile technology by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.”His spokesperson said that he called on the North to fully comply with its international obligations in accordance with all UNSC resolutions and return to unconditional dialogue to achieve complete and verifiable denuclearization and sustainable peace on the Korean Peninsula.Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida also slammed the North’s launch, calling it a grave situation in which the safety of the Japanese people was endangered.He added that Tokyo has sternly protested to the North while closely coordinating with South Korea and the United States on ways to respond.