Yoon Looks to Future of 140-Yr. Ties with UK in Westminster Address

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: On the second day of his state visit to the United Kingdom, President Yoon Suk Yeol addressed the British parliament to reflect on South Korea’s 140-year-old ties with the country. He also outlined his vision for closer future cooperation on new fronts amid expanding global challenges.Tom McCarthy brings us the details.Report: President Yoon Suk Yeol touted the 140th year of diplomatic ties between South Korea and the United Kingdom this year as one with importance and meaning for the partnership in his address at the Palace of Westminster.[Sound bite: President Yoon Suk Yeol]“Liberal democracy and market capitalism were all born right here in the United Kingdom. These British ideas changed every aspect of our lives. They have promoted freedom, human rights, and economic prosperity in the world.”In the English-language speech to the British parliament titled “A Friendship to Turn Our Challenges to Pure Opportunity” delivered on the second day of his state visit on Tuesday, Yoon said the parliament has always been the heart of the great nation and the foundation of global parliamentary systems.The president credited support from Britain and other free nations for South Korea’s evolution from one of the least developed countries to an economic powerhouse leading the semiconductor industry, digital technology and culture that garnered love and attention from the world over.[Sound bite: President Yoon Suk Yeol]“The Republic of Korea and the United Kingdom are authors of dynamic and creative histories. We must stand in solidarity and respond to many of the world's challenges.”Mentioning geopolitical risks regionally and around the globe, such as the war in Ukraine, the Israel-Hamas conflict and the North Korean nuclear threat, Yoon said that Seoul and London must respond together to such challenges.He also noted that defense collaboration has progressed with the participation of British forces in the South Korea-U.S. combined exercise for the first time this year, while trade and investment are also set to expand with negotiations on modernizing the countries’ free trade agreement.[Sound bite: President Yoon Suk Yeol]“We will begin negotiations to modernize the FTA to strengthen cooperation on supply chains and digital trade. Tomorrow, Prime Minister Sunak and I will sign 'the Downing Street Accord.' Our bilateral relations will be reborn as true 'Global Strategic Partners.' Together, we will build a free and open international order. Together, we will cultivate sustainable growth and prosperity for all of humanity.”Such collaboration will extend to the digital, AI, cybersecurity, nuclear energy, defense industry, bio, outer space, semiconductor, offshore wind, green energy and maritime sectors, with a concerted effort to assist countries most affected by climate change.Tom McCarthy, KBS World Radio News.