Yoon Stresses Solidarity with UK in Address to Parliament

Anchor: President Yoon Suk Yeol addressed lawmakers in Britain's parliament Tuesday, stressing that the two nations must stand in solidarity to respond to global challenges and geopolitical risks. The president touted the 140th year of diplomatic ties between South Korea and the United Kingdom this year as one with importance and meaning for the partnership.Yun So-hyang has more.Report: President Yoon Suk Yeol told British lawmakers that Seoul-London relations "will be reborn" in the areas of security and the economy in his address on Tuesday.The president delivered the speech at the Palace of Westminster on the second day of his state visit.[Sound bite: President Yoon Suk Yeol]"This year we celebrate the 140th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties. It will be an important and meaningful year for our partnership."The speech came in the short wake of North Korea's military spy satellite launch.[Sound bite: President Yoon Suk Yeol]"Korea stands united with the United Kingdom and the international community to fight against illegal aggression and provocations. We will uphold established norms and international order. Korea will work with the United Kingdom to bolster the political and economic security in the Indo-Pacific region."The president also added that the two countries will bolster economic cooperation by working together in supply chains and digital trade.[Sound bite: President Yoon Suk Yeol]"We will broaden our cooperation to digital, AI, cyber security,nuclear energy, and defense industries. It will also include bio, outer space, semiconductors, offshore wind, green energy,and the maritime sector. I kindly ask for your interest in and support for this partnership."Yoon will take a practical step toward such joint growth on Wednesday when he holds a bilateral summit with the UK Prime Minister and signs the “Downing Street Accord,” a long-term agreement covering defense and technology cooperation.Yun Sohyang, KBS World Radio News.