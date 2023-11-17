Menu Content

Prosecution Seeks to Put JMS Leader in Prison for 30 Years

2023-11-22 15:59:12 2023-11-22 16:08:55

Photo : KBS News

The prosecution is seeking a 30-year prison sentence for Jung Myung-seok, the leader of the Jesus Morning Star(JMS) movement, for sexually assaulting followers.

The Daejeon District Prosecutors’ Office made the request to the Daejeon District Court on Tuesday.

The office also asked the court to order Jung to undergo 500 hours in a sex offender treatment program, wear an electronic anklet for 20 years and be restricted from working at facilities for children or teens as well as welfare centers for the disabled for ten years upon release.

In making such a request, prosecutors said the nature of the crimes are serious as they are sex crimes that targeted a number of female followers with Jung passing himself as the Messiah.

Jung was released from prison in February 2018 after serving ten years for sexually assaulting JMS followers, only to be indicted again on October 28 of last year for sexually assaulting a follower from Hong Kong and sexually abusing an Australian and a South Korean follower.
