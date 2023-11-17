USS Santa Fe Enters Jeju Naval Base

Photo : YONHAP News

The USS Santa Fe, a Los Angeles-class submarine, entered the South Korean naval base on the southern island of Jeju on Wednesday, one day after North Korea launched its military reconnaissance satellite.The Santa Fe is part of the U.S. Navy’s Carrier Strike Group One, whose flagship is the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier, which arrived in the southeastern city of Busan earlier on Tuesday.South Korea’s Navy said the entry of the submarine will lay the foundation for the navies of South Korea and the U.S. to promote exchanges and cooperation as well as to further solidify their combined defense readiness.During last Monday’s Security Consultative Meeting, the allies reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing the regular visibility of Washington's strategic assets on the Korean Peninsula as well as strengthening extended deterrence efforts against Pyongyang.The crew of the USS Santa Fe are set to take a rest at the naval base and load military supplies.