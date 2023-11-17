Gov't to Inspect Travelers for Drugs Entering Nation from Countries with High Drug Crime Rate

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will conduct narcotics inspections on travelers entering the country from destinations with a high rate of drug-related crimes, including Southeast Asian countries.The plan is part of comprehensive measures the government unveiled on Wednesday on narcotics control.By resuming such inspections, which had been suspended due to a drop in flights amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the government is aiming to prevent the smuggling of drugs from other countries.The government plans to conduct such inspections before immigration instead of afterwards to promptly inspect travelers and their belongings the minute they get off the plane.To detect objects hidden in clothing or body parts, the government will also install by next year in all airports millimeter wave scanners that can conduct a full-body detection in just three seconds.Also as part of the comprehensive steps, the government will tighten the standard doctors must observe when prescribing drugs for medical purposes. The government also plans to make it mandatory for doctors to check the medication record of patients before prescribing such drugs and improve related rules to suspend up to one year the license of doctors who illegally prescribe drugs.The government will also expand the number of drug rehab centers from the current three to 17 across the nation by next year.