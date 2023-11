Photo : YONHAP News

Police on Wednesday handed over to the prosecution the sister-in-law of South Korean footballer Hwang Ui-jo for posting messages on social media attacking Hwang’s personal life and threatening the football player.According to the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, the sister-in-law is accused of posing as Hwang’s ex-girlfriend, sharing photos and videos showing Hwang and other women on Instagram and claiming that she had suffered damage due to Hwang.She is also accused of sending messages to Hwang threatening to distribute photos of him since May.Hwang’s sister-in-law was detained last Thursday, three days after being apprehended.Meanwhile, Hwang is being questioned by the police on filming a woman while having sexual relations.Hwang claims he filmed with consent from the woman but the woman says Hwang’s lies have left her with irreversible pain and trauma.