KCNA: Malligyong-1 Spy Satellite to Begin Official Mission Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea says its Malligyong-1 spy satellite, launched on Tuesday night, will embark on a reconnaissance mission next week.The North’s state-run Korean Central News Agency said leader Kim Jong-un visited the Pyongyang control center of the National Aerospace Development Administration at 10 a.m. Wednesday and inspected the status of the satellite.According to the report, the agency informed Kim that the satellite will officially begin official recon duties from next Friday.The report said Kim also checked aerial images of key U.S. military bases, including the Andersen Air Force Base, taken from the skies above Guam and received at 9:21 a.m. Wednesday.The report quoted Kim as saying that the North’s military force has now acquired an “eye” that can look down at ten-thousand ri and a powerful “fist” that can hit ten-thousand ri. Ri is a Korean unit of measurement. Ten-thousand ri is equivalent to more than 39-hundred kilometers.By “fist,” Kim apparently was referring to an intercontinental ballistic missile and by “eye” the spy satellite.