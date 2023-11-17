Gyeonggi Governor Urges Gov't to Clarify Stance on Referendum on N. Gyeonggi Special Self-Governing Province

Photo : YONHAP News

Gyeonggi Province Governor Kim Dong-yeon has requested the government to clarify whether it supports or opposes holding a referendum on establishing the North Gyeonggi Special Self-Governing Province.Kim made the call on Wednesday as he said the government needs to make the clarification by mid-December in order for the 21st National Assembly to pass a special law on creating the special self-governing province.Kim said his province has done all it can, adding that the ball is now in the government’s court.Back on September 26, Kim met with Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and interior vice minister Ko Ki-dong and requested the government to conduct a referendum which is required to enact a special law on creating the North Gyeonggi Special Self-Governing Province.Earlier this month, interior minister Lee Sang-min had virtually opposed the plan, saying at a seminar that holding such a referendum would cost more than 50 billion won. He said he believes such referendum should come only after the idea of dividing the Gyeonggi Province into the north and south is regarded to be valid.Kim said if the government refuses to hold the referendum, he would take special steps, including directly speaking with parliament or the people.