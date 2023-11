Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) has assessed that the military spy satellite North Korea launched on Tuesday night entered into orbit.The JCS made the assessment in a text message sent on Wednesday to reporters who cover the defense ministry, citing preliminary analysis on various aspects, including data on the flight path of the Malligyong-1 spy satellite.The JCS was quick to add, however, that determining whether the satellite is functioning properly requires time given that further analysis is needed by related agencies.Appearing on a KBS radio program earlier in the day, defense minister Shin Won-sik also said that it appears that the North’s spy satellite entered into orbit.