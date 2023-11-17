S. Korea, UK Sign Downing Street Accord Elevating Ties in Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak signed the “Downing Street Accord” on Wednesday, elevating bilateral relations to a “global strategic partnership."Yoon and Sunak signed the agreement in their summit talks at the prime minister’s office at 10 Downing Street in London.The accord outlines the basic principles and direction of development of bilateral relations, positions on major international and regional issues, and principles of cooperation in various fields, as well as 45 tasks in the areas of security, the economy, and a sustainable future.The agreement called for elevating bilateral ties to a "global strategic partnership" from the current "broad and creative partnership" as the two countries celebrated the 140th anniversary of diplomatic relations.The document condemned North Korea's illegal development of nuclear weapons and missiles, calling on the North to dismantle all nuclear arms, weapons of mass destruction and ballistic weapons programs in a complete, verifiable, and irreversible manner.The agreement also opposed all forms of arms transfers and related military cooperation between North Korea and Russia, urging the two sides to abide by relevant resolutions.In the fields of security and defense, the leaders agreed to create a new two-plus-two ministerial dialogue involving the foreign and defense ministers.The accord also called for joint patrols to enforce international sanctions against North Korea's nuclear and missile programs, and the establishment a Strategic Cyber Partnership to better counter and deter cyber threats.