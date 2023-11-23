N. Korea to Restore All Measures Halted per 2018 Inter-Korean Deal

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has said that all military measures halted in accordance with the 2018 inter-Korean military agreement will be restored after South Korea partially suspended the deal in response to Pyongyang’s launch of a spy satellite on Tuesday.The North’s defense ministry announced the decision on Thursday in a statement carried by the Korean Central News Agency, saying that it will no longer be restrained by the deal aimed at defusing cross-border tensions.Warning that South Korea must pay a price for its irresponsible and grave political and military provocation, the ministry reportedly said that it will withdraw military policies intended to prevent tensions and clashes in all domains, and will place strong forces and advanced military equipment in border areas.The ministry added that South Korea will be held entirely responsible if an irrevocable clash occurs between the two countries.Pyongyang said on Wednesday that it successfully launched the Malligyong-1 satellite on a Chollima-1 rocket at 10:42 p.m. Tuesday and placed the satellite in orbit.Seoul responded later in the day with the suspension of a clause in the agreement and said it would immediately resume surveillance operations along the heavily fortified border.