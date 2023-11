Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has been elected to the UNESCO World Heritage Committee for a four-year term through 2027.South Korea won the membership on Wednesday at a session of the General Assembly of the States Parties to the Convention for the Protection of the World Cultural and Natural Heritage.As a member, the country will take part in discussions and the decision-making process to preserve intangible cultural heritage for the fourth time following its membership in 1997, 2005 and 2013, for which the official six-year term is customarily reduced to four years.The foreign ministry described the country's election to the committee as the result of its active diplomacy based on its contribution to the world heritage institution.Along with South Korea, eight other countries, including Vietnam, Ukraine and Kenya, were elected to the committee.