S. Korea, UK Sign Strategic Cyber Partnership

Written: 2023-11-23 09:32:29Updated: 2023-11-23 09:43:37

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak have agreed to enhance cyber security cooperation to better respond to threats from North Korea through a strategic cyber partnership.

The two leaders signed the partnership document on Wednesday in a summit at the prime minister’s official residence in London.

The agreement said that cyber cooperation is an essential pillar of bilateral relations and the two nations will use all available capabilities to deter digital threats facing them.

The two nations agreed to solidify the foundation of the information security industry through collaboration on the research and development of key cyber security technologies, joint training, and personnel exchanges.

The document included a plan to develop and implement various technologies and policies to block and deter state-enabled activities in the digital realm, establish an information sharing system, and create a working group to jointly analyze international cyber threats.

In particular, the two sides also agreed to jointly respond to deter North Korea's illegal cyber activities, including efforts to secure funds for its weapons of mass destruction program.
