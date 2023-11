Photo : YONHAP News

The members of K-pop girl group Blackpink were named honorary Members of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire(MBE) at Buckingham Palace in London Wednesday.King Charles III presented the medals to the four members – Rosé, Lisa, Jisoo and Jennie – at an event for artists attended by President Yoon Suk Yeol and First Lady Kim Keon-hee during their state visit to London.The group was awarded for their role as ambassadors for climate change at the COP26 Summit in Glasgow in 2021, where they encouraged millions of young people to engage with the United Nations’ climate change conference.The appointment is given to those who have made outstanding contributions to politics, the economy, culture, art and sports or long-lasting and significant service to the community.Blackpink joins the legendary Beatles and iconic singer Adele as MBE recipients.