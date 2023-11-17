Pres. Yoon, PM Sunak Condemn N. Korea's Satellite Launch

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak condemned North Korea’s launch of a military spy satellite in their summit on Wednesday.According to Seoul’s presidential office, the two leaders condemned the launch and agreed to jointly respond with the international community as they called the launch of a purported spy satellite a clear violation of UN Security Council resolutions and a provocation against the world.President Yoon said that South Korea partially suspended a 2018 inter-Korean military agreement and resumed reconnaissance and surveillance near the border with North Korea in response to the launch.Yoon proposed that Seoul and London enhance information-sharing and security cooperation through a two-plus-two ministerial dialogue involving the foreign and defense ministers from the two nations as enumerated in the Downing Street Accord.Sunak expressed concerns about military cooperation between North Korea and Russia and called for stern responses to the security threat posed by Russia to Ukraine and the Middle East.