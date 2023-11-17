PM Urges G20 to Alter Development Funds, Expand Carbon-Free Energy

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo has proposed that the Group of 20(G20) focus on revamping multilateral development banks(MDB), expanding carbon-free energy and establishing governance on artificial intelligence(AI).The prime minister made the proposal during the Virtual G20 Summit on Wednesday as he vowed that South Korea will spearhead such efforts.Han said an MDB overhaul must accelerate to effectively respond to various global challenges, including pandemics, food security and climate change, adding that Seoul will play a constructive role to that end as co-chair of the G20 International Financial Architecture Working Group.To achieve carbon neutrality, Han underlined the need to expand carbon-free energy, including hydrogen and renewable energy. He said the Carbon Free Alliance, which launched last month, will boost innovation and cooperation in carbon-free technology while contributing to narrowing gaps among countries.Stressing the necessity of providing global governance to smoothly advance AI technology while also addressing related risks, the prime minister said South Korea will host a global forum on AI and a mini summit on AI safety next year.The Virtual G20 Summit was held Wednesday to review the outcome of this year’s G20 Summit, which was held earlier in New Delhi earlier in September.