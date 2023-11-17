Data: Public Medical Institutions 2,427 Doctors Short of Capacity

Photo : KBS

New data finds that public medical institutions, including national university and Red Cross hospitals, are operating with two-thousand-427 fewer doctors than the workable capacity.The figure was shared by main opposition Democratic Party Rep. Jung Choun-sook on Thursday, citing data acquired from eight government agencies, including the health ministry, the Korean Red Cross and 17 cities and provinces.The data found that the maximum capacity for doctors in the 223 public medical institutions nationwide stood at 14-thousand-341, but the actual number of doctors currently working in such medical facilities came to eleven-thousand-914.Within the findings, the data showed that the nation’s 35 regional public hospitals and 17 national university hospitals, both of which are pivotal to public healthcare, lacked 87 and one-thousand-940 doctors, respectively, compared to the workable capacity.Rep. Jung said a parliamentary inspection found that nearly 20 percent of public medical institutions in the country are not seeing patients in some specialties due to the absence of doctors.