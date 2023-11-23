Yoon & Sunak Forge Post-Brexit Relations in Downing Street Accord

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The leaders of South Korea and Britain held a summit as their countries observe 140 years of diplomatic relations amid a changing geopolitical landscape. With the reverberations of Brexit redefining trade with the world’s sixth-largest economy, President Yoon Suk Yeol and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak sought to prepare their nations' ties for the road ahead while agreeing to stand united against global challenges.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report:[Sound bite: S. Korea-UK summit]President Yoon Suk Yeol and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak signed the “Downing Street Accord,” elevating bilateral relations to a “global strategic partnership."Yoon and Sunak held a bilateral summit at the prime minister’s office at 10 Downing Street in London on Wednesday, seeking to redefine their ties in the post-Brexit era.[Sound bite: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak]"Your state visit underlies the deep partnership and friendship between our two countries and the signing of the Downing Street Accord today strengthens that friendship."[Sound bite: President Yoon Suk Yeol (Korean-English)]"Today, right at 10 Downing Street, South Korea and the UK are going to sign the Downing Street Accord. As allies, I believe there is nothing the two countries cannot achieve in cooperation in the economy as well as science and technology.”The accord outlines the basic principles and direction of Seoul-London relations, which is marking 140 years of diplomatic ties this year.While reiterating their call for the complete denuclearization of North Korea, Yoon and Sunak expressed their opposition to the military cooperation between North Korea and Russia.Under the accord, the two sides will launch a new two-plus-two ministerial dialogue involving the foreign and defense ministers, and their navies will work together to curb smuggling and enforce UN sanctions against North Korea.Seoul and London will also officially launch negotiations to upgrade the current free trade agreement to reflect changes that came after Britain left the European Union.The summit comes during Yoon’s state visit to the country on an invitation by King Charles III, the first such visit by a foreign leader since the king’s coronation in May.After wrapping up his four-day trip to Britain, the South Korean president will switch his focus to supporting Busan's bid to host the 2030 World Expo. Visiting France until the end of this week, Yoon will make a final pitch ahead of the vote on the host city by the governing Bureau International des Expositions next Tuesday.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.