NIS: N. Korea’s Successful Satellite Launch Due Partly to Russia’s Input

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean state intelligence agency believes North Korea's spy satellite launch Tuesday night was a success, and it was due in part to Russia's assistance.The National Intelligence Service(NIS) provided its current assessment to the members of the parliamentary intelligence committee in a closed-door meeting on Thursday.According to lawmakers in the meeting, the NIS contended that Russia’s assistance contributed to the successful launch of the satellite into orbit, although the payload is not believed to be a fully-capable sub-meter resolution satellite.The NIS has reportedly found signs suggesting that Pyongyang provided Moscow with blueprints and other data related to its launch vehicles used in the two previous attempts, to which Russia offered feedback.The spy agency fell short, however, of providing definitive proof of Russia's involvement, according to the lawmakers.The intelligence agency also told lawmakers that Pyongyang is in the early stages of developing solid-fuel engines for intercontinental ballistic missiles.On the possibility of the North conducting another nuclear test, the NIS said it has found no evidence suggesting that a seventh test is coming this year.