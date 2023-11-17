Menu Content

Economy

Real Household Income in Nation Grows 0.2%

Written: 2023-11-23 14:18:08Updated: 2023-11-23 14:41:37

Real Household Income in Nation Grows 0.2%

Photo : YONHAP News

The country’s household income grew three-point-four percent from a year earlier in the third quarter.

According to Statistics Korea on Thursday, households earned an average of five-point-zero-three million won, or three-thousand-860 U.S. dollars, per month in the July-to-September period, up from four-point-86 million won recorded a year before.

However, the real income, which calculates earnings relative to inflation, increased by zero-point-two percent from the same period last year, marking the first increase in five quarters.

Data also showed that wage-based income grew three-point-five percent on-year to average three-point-22 million won per month.

Monthly household spending also increased four percent over last year to three-point-87 million won on the back of climbing inflation, which rose three-point-eight percent in October to stay above the three-percent range for the third consecutive month.
