Defense Chief Vows Strong Response to N. Korean Provocation

Photo : YONHAP News

Defense minister Shin Won-sik vowed to respond strongly to a North Korean provocation attributed to South Korea’s partial suspension of the 2018 inter-Korean military agreement.Speaking at the plenary session of the National Assembly’s National Defense Committee on Thursday, Shin pledged to take an immediate and powerful retaliatory action, should North Korea choose to engage in provocations, under the pretext of protesting against South Korea’s partial suspension on the inter-Korean accordHe stressed that the partial suspension of the tension-reducing deal is "a proportional response" and "a minimal defensive measure" against Pyongyang following its spy satellite launch.He also emphasized that the North’s launch of a spy satellite using ballistic missile technology is a clear violation of a UN Security Council resolution and a serious provocation against not only the Korean Peninsula but also to the international community.Shin added that the launch is demonstrative of Pyongyang’s intention not to abide by the agreement.His comments come hours after North Korea's defense ministry vowed to immediately restore all military measures halted under inter-Korean military agreement and warned that the South must "pay dearly" for its decision.