Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea’s traditional allies China and Russia both downplayed Pyongyang’s launch of a military reconnaissance satellite on Tuesday.Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning on Wednesday called for order and restraint in response to North Korea’s launch.Calling on all parties to work toward a political agreement, she said Beijing looks forward to resolving related concerns in a balanced manner with meaningful dialogue.Russia, on its part, said North Korea’s launch was pre-announced and dismissed suspicions that Moscow provided any assistance in the third attempt.According to Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova, there is no evidence backing the accusation by western countries that Russia and North Korea engaged in military and technological cooperation.It also warned South Korea not to retaliate, as it will only make the situation worse.