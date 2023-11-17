DP to Again Push for Impeachment of Broadcasting Watchdog Chief

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) is continuing its push to pass the impeachment bill for Korea Communications Commission chairman Lee Dong-kwan and two prosecutors.DP floor leader Hong Ihk-pyo said on Thursday that all conditions for the passage of the bills in the National Assembly have been met and they will likely be processed at the next plenary session.In addition to Lee, the main opposition is seeking to remove two prosecutors, Son Jun-seong and Lee Jung-seop, by filing the impeachment bills on November 30 and passing them on December 1 in order to comply with the 72-hour rule on reported impeachment bills.The prosecutors are facing allegations surrounding investigations into suspected stock price manipulation involving First Lady Kim Keon-hee and the Daejang-dong “five billion won club.”The DP expressed willingness to hold the plenary sessions alone if the People Power Party boycotts the sessions.