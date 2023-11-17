Yoon Requests Assembly to Send Confirmation Hearing Report on JCS Chief Nominee by Friday

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has asked the National Assembly to send a confirmation hearing report on Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman nominee Kim Myung-soo by Friday.According to the top office and the assembly, President Yoon made the request on Thursday afternoon during his state visit to Britain.Should the assembly fail to adopt and send the hearing report by Friday, the president reportedly plans to appoint Kim without parliamentary consent.Earlier on Thursday, defense minister Shin Won-sik told a plenary session of the parliamentary defense committee that he had recommended Kim’s appointment to President Yoon.The National Assembly is required to send a hearing report to the government within 20 days from the date on which a motion for confirmation hearing was referred to the parliament.If the Assembly fails to adopt and send a hearing report by the deadline, the president can set a period of deadline not exceeding ten days and request the hearing report be sent by the deadline.