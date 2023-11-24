Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Yoon Arrives in France to Make Final Pitch for Busan World Expo

Written: 2023-11-24 08:14:59Updated: 2023-11-24 13:42:59

Yoon Arrives in France to Make Final Pitch for Busan World Expo

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol arrived in Paris on Thursday after a four-day state visit to Britain.

The presidential plane carrying Yoon and his entourage landed at Paris-Orly Airport at 2:20 p.m.

The president plans to make a final pitch for Busan's bid to host the 2030 World Expo ahead of the host city vote next Tuesday.

Before departing for Paris, President Yoon bid a formal farewell to British King Charles III at Buckingham Palace in London, telling the king that he was pleased to open a new chapter of cooperation with Britain in the fields of security, the economy, and science in his summit with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Yoon and Sunak held talks on Wednesday and adopted the Downing Street Accord, elevating bilateral relations to a “global strategic partnership.”

Under the accord, the two sides will launch a new two-plus-two ministerial dialogue involving the foreign and defense ministers, and officially launch negotiations to upgrade the current free trade agreement.

President Yoon is scheduled to return home on Sunday.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >