Yoon Arrives in France to Make Final Pitch for Busan World Expo

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol arrived in Paris on Thursday after a four-day state visit to Britain.The presidential plane carrying Yoon and his entourage landed at Paris-Orly Airport at 2:20 p.m.The president plans to make a final pitch for Busan's bid to host the 2030 World Expo ahead of the host city vote next Tuesday.Before departing for Paris, President Yoon bid a formal farewell to British King Charles III at Buckingham Palace in London, telling the king that he was pleased to open a new chapter of cooperation with Britain in the fields of security, the economy, and science in his summit with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.Yoon and Sunak held talks on Wednesday and adopted the Downing Street Accord, elevating bilateral relations to a “global strategic partnership.”Under the accord, the two sides will launch a new two-plus-two ministerial dialogue involving the foreign and defense ministers, and officially launch negotiations to upgrade the current free trade agreement.President Yoon is scheduled to return home on Sunday.