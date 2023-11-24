Yoon Meets BIE Delegates in Paris to Promote Busan's World Expo Bid

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol hosted a dinner with delegates from member states of the World Expo's governing body shortly after arriving in Paris from a state visit to Britain.In the dinner with Bureau International des Expositions(BIE) representatives and diplomats at a hotel in Paris on Thursday, local time, the president explained why the 2030 World Expo should be hosted by South Korea’s southern port city Busan.Noting the increasing interest and understanding of Korean culture around the world, Yoon vowed to ensure the Busan Expo will serve as a place where cultures and technologies from each country spread and create synergy.According to the top office, President Yoon shook hands with each of the BIE delegates who will vote to select the host city at the organization’s general meeting next Tuesday, expressing Busan's strong will to host the Expo.In the general assembly in Paris next Tuesday, 182 member nations will cast a vote to decide the host city, with Busan competing against Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and the Italian capital of Rome.