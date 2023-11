Photo : KBS News

No new cases of lumpy skin disease(LSD) were reported a third day as of Friday morning.The total caseload stands at 107 since October 20, with no new cases detected since Tuesday and no suspected infections currently undergoing testing.The government expects the outbreak to stabilize by the end of this month on the back of the completion of the nationwide vaccination of cattle for the disease on November 10 and a decrease in the activity of disease-carrying blood-feeding insects in winter.LSD is a virus transmitted by blood-feeding insects, such as flies and mosquitoes, causing fever and skin nodules in infected cattle. It does not affect humans.