Photo : KBS News

Qatar has announced that a four-day truce in the war between Israel and Hamas would begin on Friday morning, about a day later than initially expected.Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari said that fighting will fully stop across the entire Gaza Strip during the ceasefire, and the two sides have reached an agreement on the list of hostages to be released by Hamas.On the first day of the truce, a group of 13 hostages comprising women and children will be released at 4 p.m. in exchange for an undisclosed number of Palestinian prisoners.Hamas also confirmed that the pause will begin on Friday morning and Israel will release three Palestinian prisoners for every hostage released.