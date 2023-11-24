DP to Include Profanity, Falsehoods in Candidate Vetting for Election

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) pledged to reinforce the vetting of candidates who have come under fire for making inappropriate comments ahead of next year's general elections.DP Rep. Han Byung-do, who heads the party's strategic planning committee, said on Friday that profane language, the dissemination of falsehoods and inappropriate remarks by potential candidates will be strictly examined and reflected in party nominations.This comes after former DP Rep. Choe Kang-wook recently made misogynistic comments that resulted in a six-month party membership suspension.Han said the party will add profanity and the dissemination of falsehoods to the pledge made by prospective candidates in the application for vetting, joining corruption, gender violence, school admission irregularities and violation of public officials' ethics.The document will require those vying for party candidacy to vow to abide by the party decisions on their resignation before or after being elected if they are found to have made crude or untruthful comments.