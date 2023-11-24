Top Diplomats of S. Korea, China, Japan to Meet in Busan on Nov. 26

Photo : YONHAP News

The top diplomats of South Korea, China and Japan will meet in the southeastern port city of Busan on November 26 for talks on the resumption of their leaders' summit after four years.According to Seoul's foreign ministry on Friday, minister Park Jin will meet his Chinese and Japanese counterparts, Wang Yi and Yoko Kamikawa, for the first three-way ministerial gathering since August 2019.The upcoming talks will be part of the three countries' final preparations for a summit to be held in South Korea by the end of the year or early next year, around four years after the previous summit took place in China's Chengdu in December 2019.At a vice ministerial meeting in September, the three sides identified six areas conducive to enhanced cooperation – people exchanges, science, technology and digitization, sustainable development and climate change, health and an aging society, the economy and trade and security.The South Korean minister is also expected to hold separate bilateral talks with his Chinese and Japanese counterparts prior to the trilateral meeting.Of particular interest is the Chinese minister’s statements on North Korea's recent military spy satellite launch and enhanced cooperation with Russia, as well as a message by the Japanese minister on a Seoul appellate court's order for Japan to compensate Korean victims of wartime sexual slavery.