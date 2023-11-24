Menu Content

Court Sentences Tutor-Matching App Killer to Life Imprisonment

2023-11-24

Photo : YONHAP News

A Busan court has sentenced Jeong Yu-jeong to life imprisonment for murdering a female victim she had met through a tutor-matching app in May and dismembering the body.

In its ruling on Friday, the Busan District Court also ordered for the 24-year-old to wear an electronic tracking device for 30 years, stating that she must face severe punishment for killing the young victim she had never met before to fulfill perverse desires.

Prosecutors had sought the death penalty for Jeong as a means of permanently isolating her from society, adding that she had carefully planned her crimes as a means of expending her anger.

Contending that not only was the method cruel, the state agency said she attempted to place responsibility on the victim by claiming the killing was accidental, showing no sign of remorse.

Jeong's lawyer appealed for a deduction in her sentence, citing adolescent trauma from domestic violence and her parents' divorce, and a diagnosis of depression and other mental illness that was made after she was apprehended.
