DP Chief Likens Gov’t’s Hardline N. Korea Policy to Pulling Grenade Pin

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung urged the government not to bring about tragedy by “pulling the pin from the grenade” in defiance against North Korea.At a Supreme Council meeting on Friday, Lee, who strongly denounced the North for publicly scrapping the 2018 inter-Korean military agreement aimed at diffusing cross-border tensions, said a "crisis of peace" is looming over the Korean Peninsula.He then referred to Seoul's partial suspension of the deal following Pyongyang's military spy satellite launch earlier this week, which led to the reciprocal termination.Mentioning media speculation that the North likely succeeded in launching the satellite due to Russia's technological support, Lee blamed such assistance on the government's hostile policy and comments toward Moscow.Stressing that the ideal solution is the establishment of peace without winning a deciding war, the DP chief called for a revision of the irresponsible hardline policy that aggravates the threat of conflict.