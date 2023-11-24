Menu Content

Doctors to Weigh Strike over Gov’t Survey on Med School Quota Hike

Written: 2023-11-24 12:19:23Updated: 2023-11-24 12:25:26

Photo : YONHAP News

Groups representing doctors will consider a general strike as a possible response to the government’s announcement of survey results favoring a hike in the medical school enrollment quota. 

The Korean Medical Association(KMA) is set to convene a joint meeting of regional leaders and executives at 3 p.m. on Sunday, with a KMA official saying there is a strong resolve within the group to launch the strike.

On Saturday, a group representing medical college and graduate school students will hold an extraordinary general meeting to discuss the government's planned expansion of the admissions quota and participation at Sunday's doctor's meeting.

Citing the two-week survey on Tuesday, the health ministry said universities requested that the government double the current cap of three-thousand-058 by 2030.

Doctors have strongly protested the government's move, instead calling for ways to boost compensation for physicians in critical care units.

In August 2020, the nation's medical school students collectively boycotted the state-run medical licensing exam in protest against state policies on a quota expansion and the establishment of public medical schools.
