Foreign Ministry: Gov’t Respects 2015 Comfort Women Agreement

Photo : YONHAP News

The foreign ministry has responded to the recent ruling by a Seoul court ordering Japan to compensate victims of wartime sexual slavery by reaffirming the validity of the 2015 Korea-Japan Comfort Women Agreement.An official at the ministry revealed the stance on Friday, adding that the ministry is still looking into the details of the recent ruling by the Seoul High Court ordering compensation of 200 million won, or around 154-thousand U.S. dollars, be paid to 16 victims and their families.The stance indicates that the government is seeking to resolve the issue within the framework of the diplomatic agreement signed in 2015 under the Park Geun-hye administration.After the Seoul High Court’s ruling on Thursday, the Japanese government strongly protested by demanding that the South Korean government take “appropriate measures to correct the violations of international law.”Many Japanese media outlets predict that this recent ruling will have a limited impact on Korea-Japan relations, which have improved since the start of the Yoon Suk Yeol administration.