Yoon in Paris Stumping for Busan's Bid to Host 2030 World Expo

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: President Yoon Suk Yeol is now in France after a four-day state visit to Britain. Before departing for Paris, President Yoon bid a formal farewell to King Charles III at Buckingham Palace, telling the monarch that he was pleased to open a new chapter of cooperation with Britain in his summit with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. During his three-day stay in France, Yoon will continue his efforts to support the bid by the South Korean port city of Busan to host the 2030 World Expo ahead of the final vote.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: President Yoon Suk Yeol is now in France after a four-day state visit to Britain.The presidential plane carrying Yoon and his entourage landed at Paris-Orly Airport Thursday afternoon.During his three-day stay in France, the South Korean leader plans to make a final pitch for Busan as host of the 2030 World Expo.Upon arrival, Yoon hosted a dinner with Bureau International des Expositions(BIE) representatives and Paris-based diplomats at a hotel in the French capital.Noting the increasing interest in Korean culture around the world, Yoon vowed to ensure that the Busan Expo will serve as a place where cultures and technologies from each country spread and create synergy, according to the South Korean presidential office.In the BIE’s general assembly in Paris next Tuesday, 182 member nations will cast a vote to decide the host of the World Expo from May to October in 2030.Under the slogan of "Transforming Our World, Navigating toward a Better Future," Busan is competing against Saudi Arabia's Riyadh, and the Italian capital of Rome.President Yoon is scheduled to return home on Sunday.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.