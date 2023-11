Photo : YONHAP News

A four-day truce in the war between Israel and Hamas began at 7 a.m. Friday, local time.The move came 48 days after the Palestinian militant group launched a surprise attack on Israel, instigating the latest war.According to Qatar, which mediated the latest truce, Hamas will release a group of 13 hostages comprising women and children from 4 p.m., with Israel scheduled to set 39 Palestinian prisoners free after confirming the release of the hostages.During the ceasefire, a total of 50 Israeli hostages and 150 Palestinian prisoners are set to be released.