Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol and French President Emmanuel Macron are holding a summit on Friday.The South Korean top office told reporters that the two leaders will hold a breakfast meeting, during which they are expected to hold candid discussions on ways to expand ties in science and the economy.President Yoon arrived in Paris on Thursday after wrapping up his four-day state visit to Britain.During his three-day stay in France, the South Korean leader plans to make a final pitch for Busan as host of the 2030 World Expo.In the general assembly in Paris next Tuesday, 182 Bureau International des Expositions(BIE) member nations will vote to decide which city will host the World Expo from May to October in 2030.