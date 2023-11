Photo : YONHAP News

The unification ministry says it confirmed another family member of a South Korean detained in North Korea and will provide them with consolation money.The ministry’s deputy spokesperson Kim In-ae revealed on Friday the results of a meeting of the ministry’s committee on monetary compensation for family members of South Korean detainees in the reclusive state.Kim said the committee had earlier decided on November 2 to recognize four such family members as victims of the North's abduction and provide them with compensation, followed by the same decision on Thursday after the government confirmed an additional family member of a South Korean abductee.The government plans to provide the family members with consolation money between 15 and 20 million won, or around 12-thousand U.S. dollars.Currently, a total of six South Koreans are being held in the North, including three pastors.