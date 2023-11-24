Yoon in Paris Stumping for Busan's Bid to Host 2030 World Expo

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: President Yoon Suk Yeol is now in Paris after a four-day state visit to Britain. Before departing for Paris, President Yoon bid a formal farewell to British King Charles III at Buckingham Palace, telling the monarch that he was pleased to open a new chapter of bilateral cooperation in his summit with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Yoon is holding a summit with French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday, and he will continue efforts to support South Korean port city of Busan's bid to host the 2030 World Expo before the final vote.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: President Yoon Suk Yeol and French President Emmanuel Macron are holding a summit on Friday.President Yoon arrived in Paris on Thursday after wrapping up his four-day state visit to Britain.The two leaders are holding a breakfast meeting at the Élysée Palace on Friday, during which they are expected to hold candid discussions on ways to expand ties in science and the economy, according to the presidential office.During his three-day stay in France, the South Korean leader plans to make a final pitch for Busan as host of the 2030 World Expo.Upon arrival, Yoon hosted a dinner with Bureau International des Expositions(BIE) representatives and Paris-based diplomats at a hotel in the French capital.Noting the increasing interest in Korean culture around the world, Yoon vowed to ensure that the Busan Expo will serve as a place where cultures and technologies from each country spread and create synergy, according to the South Korean presidential office.In the BIE’s general assembly in Paris next Tuesday, 182 member nations will cast a vote to decide the host of the World Expo from May to October in 2030.Under the slogan of "Transforming Our World, Navigating toward a Better Future," Busan is competing against Saudi Arabia's Riyadh, and the Italian capital of Rome.President Yoon is scheduled to return home on Sunday.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.