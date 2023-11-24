Gov't ID Mobile ID Website & App Suffer System Failure

Photo : KBS

The government’s website and app operating mobile ID cards froze on Friday, less than a week after the nation’s civil service portal "Government24" was restored following three-days of disruptions.From 1:45 p.m. Friday, the www-dot-mobileid-dot-go-dot-kr website and the related app all suffered disconnection.After 3:30 p.m., connection resumed for the website, which provides guidelines on how to get mobile IDs, but the related app, which actually issues the IDs, has yet to resume services.The Korea Minting, Security Printing and ID Card Operating Corporation, the operator of the mobile IDs system, said it has yet to determine when the system failure began, adding that it cannot provide any more details as it is in the process of identifying the situation.Mobile IDs, stored in smartphones, can be used just like ordinary IDs in the form of plastic cards. The government began introducing the mobile ID system with drivers’ licenses last July.The latest system failure also comes just a day after the government’s online procurement system went down for about an hour due to a flood of traffic from overseas.The administrative computer network experienced a blackout from 9:19 a.m. to 10:21 a.m., inconveniencing users as Nara Market Place went offline.Following the recent string of technical incidents, the government announced on Friday that the Ministry of the Interior and Safety plans to revise the framework act on the management of disaster and safety to add government organization system failures to the listed types of disasters and accidents.