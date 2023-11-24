French President Welcomes Pres. Yoon in Paris

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol is holding a summit with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Élysée Palace in Paris on Friday.Yoon was met by Macron at the Cour d'Honneur infront of the palace with honor guards and the military band ahead of the breakfast meeting.Yoon last held a summit with Macron in June when he visited Paris to attend the general assembly of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE).During the breakfast meeting, the two leaders are likely to assess improvement in their countries’ relations since their June summit and reaffirm bilateral cooperation on various areas.During their previous summit, Yoon and Macron had agreed to closely cooperate on advanced technology, future industries, North Korea’s nuclear issue and the North’s human rights situation.A senior member of the presidential office told reporters that as the summit is combined with breakfast, the two leaders are likely to hold talks in a more friendly and casual atmosphere.The official said the summit is likely to provide the opportunity for South Korea and France to seek collaboration in science and technology as well as economic cooperation.The latest summit was said to have been arranged at the request of the French government.