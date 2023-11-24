North Claims Spy Satellite Photographed Seoul, US Bases in South

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea's state media reported Saturday that the country's leader, Kim Jong-un, examined images of major U.S. military installations in South Korea and other critical sites in the South taken by its recently launched Malligyong-1 reconnaissance satellite.The Korean Central News Agency reported that Kim visited the Pyongyang General Control Center of the National Aerospace Technology Administration (NATA) on Friday to inspect the satellite's operational preparations and review aerial photos it had taken.The report said the satellite passed over the Korean Peninsula between 10:15 a.m. and 10:27 a.m. Friday, taking photos of "major target areas" in the South such as Mokpo, Gunsan, Pyeongtaek, Osan and Seoul, as well as several regions in North Korea.NATA officials briefed Kim on its fine-tuning activities in the 62 hours since the satellite entered orbit, the current status of the satellite's mission and plans for photographing South Korea.Kim's visit to NATA's Pyongyang General Control Center came just two days after his previous visit on Wednesday, the day after the satellite's launch.The state-run mouthpiece claimed that during Kim's first visit, he saw photos taken of U.S. military installations in Guam.It said that the Malligyong-1 reconnaissance satellite circles the Earth along a north-south orbit at an altitude of 510 kilometers and a speed of 7.6 kilometers a second, passing over the Korean Peninsula twice a day.