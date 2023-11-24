Yoon Pledges to Make Busan Expo 2030 Most Innovative and Inclusive Expo Ever

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol met with diplomatic delegations from around the world in Paris to ask for their support for Busan's bid to host World Expo 2030, pledging that Korea will make every effort to host the most innovative and inclusive expo ever.Attending a Korea National Day reception at the Korean embassy in the French capital, Yoon said the spirit and vision of the Busan expo would aim to bridge gaps between nations and create a base for humanity's sustainable prosperity.Recalling the world’s first glimpse of Thomas Edison's phonograph and light bulb at the 1878 Paris Exposition and the unveiling of the Eiffel Tower during the 1889 Paris Exposition, Yoon said Korea wanted to host the 2030 Busan expo to promote innovations and contribute to humanity's sustainable growth.He added that Busan is an international port connecting Eurasia with the Pacific and that Korea hopes to take the opportunity during the event to repay the international community for its assistance over the decades.Pointing to the challenges the world faces, including wars, the climate crisis and energy concerns, Yoon said Korea intends to play an active role as a leading global nation to protect the universal values of freedom, human rights and the rule of law, and to contribute to worldwide peace and prosperity."Busan is ready," he exclaimed.Some 500 guests attended the event, including representatives from the Bureau International des Expositions, diplomatic delegations and heads of major Korean corporations such as Samsung Electronics Co. Chairman Lee Jae-yong and Chung Eui-sun, chairman of Hyundai Motor Group.