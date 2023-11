Photo : YONHAP News

The Seoul presidential office says President Yoon Suk Yeol and French President Emmanuel Macron exchanged views on North Korea and other pending security issues during their summit.At a press briefing in Paris on Friday, local time, Deputy National Security Director Kim Tae-hyo said Yoon and Macron held in-depth discussions on North Korea, military cooperation between Pyongyang and Moscow, the Middle East and China during their summit earlier that day.Kim also said the two leaders examined their mutual cooperation in defense, atomic energy and culture and agreed to work together in AI, quantum technology and space.Yoon and Macron also agreed to bolster high-level visits and communication centered on their national security councils to develop bilateral strategic cooperation.A presidential official said the two leaders once again strongly reaffirmed their will to cooperate on global issues as nations with shared values.