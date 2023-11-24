Top Diplomats of South Korea, US and Japan Blast North's Spy Satellite Launch

Photo : YONHAP News

The top diplomats of South Korea, the United States and Japan condemned North Korea's recent launch of a military reconnaissance satellite and agreed to work together to spearhead a unified international response.South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa discussed the North's satellite launch in a phone call Friday, according to South Korea's Foreign Ministry.The three diplomats agreed on the importance of clearly demonstrating the price Pyongyang would have to pay for its provocations.Park explained to his U.S. and Japanese counterparts that Seoul's partial suspension of the 2018 inter-Korean military agreement was a defense measure and the least that his country could do to protect the safety of its people.The U.S. called South Korea's move a justified and measured response to North Korea’s continued violations of the agreement, while the Japanese side said it respected South Korea's decision and understood its necessity.The three diplomatic chiefs also expressed their concern over additional North Korean provocations after Pyongyang declared it would no longer adhere to the 2018 military agreement, and agreed to work closely in preparation for more potential provocations.