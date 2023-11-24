North Korea Claims Satellite Photographed US Aircraft Carrier, US Bases in Hawaii

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea claimed Saturday that its Malligyong-One reconnaissance satellite has repeatedly photographed South Korea since its recent launchand that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has seen the images.The North's state-run Korean Central News Agency reported that Kim again visited the Pyongyang General Control Center of the National Aerospace Technology Administration (NATA) to see photos taken by the satellite of South Korea’s major cities such as Jinhae, Busan, Ulsan, Pohang, Daegu and Gangneung while passing over the Korean Peninsula from 9:59 a.m. to 10:02 a.m. Saturday.The KCNA said the satellite had even captured an image of the U.S. nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson while docked in a naval base in Busan.The report also said Kim viewed images of Naval Station Pearl Harbor and Hickam Air Force Base taken when the satellite passed over Hawaii at 5:13 a.m. Saturday, Pyongyang time.The North Korean leader has visited NATA's Pyongyang General Control Center three times in the last four days.In an earlier report Saturday, KCNA said Kim had examined photos of the South Korean cities of Mokpo, Gunsan, Pyeongtaek, Osan and Seoul during his visit to the center on Friday.