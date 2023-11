Photo : KBS News

Director Ryoo Seung-wan's crime thriller "Smugglers" won best picture at South Korea's prestigious Blue Dragon Awards, held at KBS Hall in Yeouido, Seoul on Friday."Smugglers" also landed honors for best supporting male actor, best new female actor and best music.Lee Byung-hun won best male actor for his role in "Concrete Utopia," while Jung Yu-mi was named best female actor for her role in "Sleep."Jo In-sung took best supporting male actor honors for "Smugglers," and Jeon Yeo-been landed the best supporting female actor award for "Cobwebs."July Jung won best screenplay for "Next Sohee."Actress Kim Hye-soo hosted her 30th and final Blue Dragon Awards after first emceeing the event in 1993.