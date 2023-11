Photo : YONHAP News

The second group of Israelis and Palestinians were reportedly released on Saturday, the second day of a temporary four-day truce between Israel and Hamas.According to Reuters and other media, 13 Israeli hostages and four Thai nationals were freed by Hamas and handed over to the International Committee of the Red Cross late Saturday.The Israeli military said that the freed hostages traveled to the Rafah border crossing and were transported to a hospital in Israel, confirming that Israel had freed 39 Palestinian prisoners in return.Saturday’s swap was delayed for seven hours due to disagreements between the two sides.On the first day of the ceasefire on Friday, Hamas released 13 Israeli hostages and eleven foreigners.